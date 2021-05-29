Cancel
Cozad, NE

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Cozad

Cozad Dispatch
(COZAD, NE) Saturday is set to be rainy in Cozad, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cozad:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aFRGMh100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

