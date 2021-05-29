Weather Forecast For Hebbronville

HEBBRONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 71 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



