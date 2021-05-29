Weather Forecast For Hebbronville
HEBBRONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.