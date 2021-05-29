Cancel
Battle Mountain, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Battle Mountain

Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 16 days ago

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aFRFuIa00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny

    • High 86 °F, low
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Battle Mountain, NV
With Battle Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

