Alderson, WV

A rainy Saturday in Alderson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Alderson News Beat
 16 days ago

(ALDERSON, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alderson Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alderson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aFRFkiY00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alderson, WV
With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Alderson, WV
