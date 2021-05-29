Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 16 days ago

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aFRFix600

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newberry Dispatch

Newberry Dispatch

Newberry, MI
2
Followers
65
Post
546
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Windy#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Newberry, MIPosted by
Newberry Dispatch

Newberry is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(NEWBERRY, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newberry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.