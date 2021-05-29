4-Day Weather Forecast For Newberry
NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
