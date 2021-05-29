Nocona Daily Weather Forecast
NOCONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
