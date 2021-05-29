Nocona Daily Weather Forecast

NOCONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



