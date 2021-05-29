Cancel
Nocona, TX

Nocona Daily Weather Forecast

Nocona Post
Nocona Post
 16 days ago

NOCONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aFRFh4N00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

