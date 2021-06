What is the body capable of expressing in silhouette? Diedrick Brackens highlights this question in a video about “Ark of Bulrushes,” his exhibition of sculptures, photographs, and textiles currently on view at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Titled after the floating basket that took the infant Moses up the Nile River to safety, the exhibition asks what psychic toll extreme secrecy takes in the midst of an uncertain passage, and how mind and body alike might heal from such duress.