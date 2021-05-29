Cancel
Piedmont, MO

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Piedmont

Piedmont Times
Piedmont Times
 16 days ago

(PIEDMONT, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Piedmont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Piedmont:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFRFeQC00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Piedmont, MO
