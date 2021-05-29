Cancel
Orange Grove, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Orange Grove

Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 16 days ago

ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFRFdXT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

