Daily Weather Forecast For Orange Grove
ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
