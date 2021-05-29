Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cle Elum, WA

Cle Elum is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 16 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cle Elum. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cle Elum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aFRFcek00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
10
Followers
76
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cle Elum, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Wa#Sun Saturday#Sun Today#Snacks#Face#Gathering Sizes#Advice#Nws Data#Risk Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cle Elum, WAPosted by
Cle Elum Times

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Cle Elum

(CLE ELUM, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cle Elum. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cle Elum, WAPosted by
Cle Elum Times

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cle Elum

(CLE ELUM, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Cle Elum, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas. Warrior's Quick Stop at 901 W 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4400 Bullfrog Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Cle Elum, WAPosted by
Cle Elum Times

Get weather-ready — Cle Elum’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cle Elum: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;