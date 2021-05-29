Cancel
New Hampton, IA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in New Hampton

New Hampton Voice
(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Hampton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Hampton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFRFbm100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

