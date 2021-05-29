Cancel
Goodland, KS

Goodland Weather Forecast

Goodland News Alert
 16 days ago

GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFRFatI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Areas of fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

