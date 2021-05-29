Goodland Weather Forecast
GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Areas of fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
