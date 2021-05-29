Goodland Weather Forecast

GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Areas of fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night High 59 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.