Grafton Daily Weather Forecast
GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.