Grafton, ND

Grafton Daily Weather Forecast

GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aFRFY4i00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

