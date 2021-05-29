Weather Forecast For Linden
LINDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.