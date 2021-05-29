Saturday rain in Roseau: Ideas to make the most of it

(ROSEAU, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Roseau Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roseau:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 47 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.