Roseau, MN

Saturday rain in Roseau: Ideas to make the most of it

Roseau Daily
 16 days ago

(ROSEAU, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Roseau Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roseau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFRFWJG00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

