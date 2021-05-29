Cancel
Perry, NY

Perry Daily Weather Forecast

Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 16 days ago

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

