Perry Daily Weather Forecast
PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.