Crownpoint, NM

Crownpoint is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Crownpoint Today
 16 days ago

(CROWNPOINT, NM) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crownpoint:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aFRFSmM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance t-storms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

