Delta, UT

Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Delta with these activities

Delta Voice
Delta Voice
 16 days ago

(DELTA, UT.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Delta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aFRFRtd00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delta, UT
With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

