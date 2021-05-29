Cancel
Lake Isabella, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lake Isabella

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 16 days ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Lake Isabella, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Isabella:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXyCF_0aFRFQ0u00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

