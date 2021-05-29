Cancel
Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Hardinsburg News Watch
 16 days ago

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hardinsburg Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hardinsburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFRFP8B00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hardinsburg, KY
