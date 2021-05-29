Kamas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly Cloudy
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.