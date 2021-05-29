Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Holbrook Weather Forecast

Holbrook Times
 16 days ago

HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc5fT_0aFRFNbx00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

