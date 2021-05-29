Holbrook Weather Forecast
HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.