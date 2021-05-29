Cancel
New Windsor, MD

New Windsor Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 16 days ago

NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aFRFMjE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

