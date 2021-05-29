New Windsor Weather Forecast
NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 52 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
