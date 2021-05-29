4-Day Weather Forecast For Ogallala
OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.