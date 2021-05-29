Cancel
Ogallala, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ogallala

Ogallala Today
 16 days ago

OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aFRFLqV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Keith County, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Flood Warning Issued For Area

East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska... Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska... South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska... * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain. gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing...