Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centreville, AL

Weather Forecast For Centreville

Posted by 
Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 16 days ago

CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aFRFKxm00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Centreville Updates

Centreville Updates

Centreville, AL
20
Followers
74
Post
937
Views
ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Centreville, ALPosted by
Centreville Updates

Get weather-ready — Centreville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Centreville: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;