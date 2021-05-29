Cancel
Windom, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Windom

Posted by 
Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 16 days ago

WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFRFJ5300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

