Daily Weather Forecast For Windom

WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 64 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



