Daily Weather Forecast For Windom
WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
