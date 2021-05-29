Melrose Daily Weather Forecast

MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



