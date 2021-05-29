Melrose Daily Weather Forecast
MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.