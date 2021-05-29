Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Melrose Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 16 days ago

MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aFRFHJb00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
4
Followers
78
Post
496
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melrose, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related