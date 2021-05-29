Mccall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.