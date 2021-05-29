Weather Forecast For Pipestone
PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.