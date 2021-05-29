Cancel
Pipestone, MN

Weather Forecast For Pipestone

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 16 days ago

PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFRFEfQ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

