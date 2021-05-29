Cancel
Parachute, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Parachute

Parachute Voice
Parachute Voice
 16 days ago

PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aFRFDmh00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

