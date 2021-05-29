Daily Weather Forecast For Parachute

PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.