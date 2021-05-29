Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heavener, OK

Heavener Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 16 days ago

HEAVENER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aFRFCty00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener, OK
10
Followers
66
Post
717
Views
ABOUT

With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Heavener, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Heavener Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Latimer County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Periodic showers and thunderstorms will spread across southeast Oklahoma tonight through Thursday. The most likely time frame for widespread heavy rains currently appears to be Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely with isolated amounts of 6 to 7 inches possible. * Flash flooding and larger main-stem river flooding will be possible. Moderate to major river flooding is possible across parts of southeast Oklahoma.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?