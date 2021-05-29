Heavener Weather Forecast

HEAVENER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 72 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.