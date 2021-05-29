Clay Center Daily Weather Forecast
CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.