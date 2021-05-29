Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Clay Center Daily Weather Forecast

Clay Center Voice
CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aFRFA8W00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

