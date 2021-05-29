Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodville, MS

Woodville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 16 days ago

(WOODVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Woodville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Woodville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFRF9L200

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Woodville News Flash

Woodville News Flash

Woodville, MS
21
Followers
72
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Woodville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodville, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Picnic#Thunderstorms#Sun Saturday#Sun Today#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Woodville, MSPosted by
Woodville News Flash

Take advantage of Monday sun in Woodville

(WOODVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Woodville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Woodville, MSPosted by
Woodville News Flash

Monday sun alert in Woodville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WOODVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Woodville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Woodville, MSPosted by
Woodville News Flash

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(WOODVILLE, MS.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Woodville Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Woodville, MSPosted by
Woodville News Flash

Get weather-ready — Woodville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Woodville: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Mississippi StateTelegraph

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.