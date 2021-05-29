Cancel
Antlers, OK

Saturday has sun for Antlers — 3 ways to make the most of it

Antlers Digest
 16 days ago

(ANTLERS, OK) A sunny Saturday is here for Antlers, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Antlers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFRF8SJ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

