4-Day Weather Forecast For Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 88 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 88 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.