Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, GA

Saturday has sun for Manchester — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Manchester News Flash
Manchester News Flash
 16 days ago

(MANCHESTER, GA) A sunny Saturday is here for Manchester, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aFRF5o800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manchester News Flash

Manchester News Flash

Manchester, GA
15
Followers
77
Post
958
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun For Manchester#Ga#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Advice#Experimentation#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Manchester, GAPosted by
Manchester News Flash

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Manchester, GAPosted by
Manchester News Flash

Manchester events calendar

1. Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) Summer Lifelong Learning Academy Session 1; 2. The Gauntlet Adventure Ruck Race; 3. Bingo Night; 4. Exchange Club Tomb Replica Exhibit at Pine Mountain, GA; 5. June 4, 2021;
Manchester, GAPosted by
Manchester News Flash

Get weather-ready — Manchester’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manchester: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Manchester, GAPosted by
Manchester News Flash

Manchester’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manchester: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;