Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orofino, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Orofino

Posted by 
Orofino Dispatch
Orofino Dispatch
 16 days ago

OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aFRF4vP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orofino Dispatch

Orofino Dispatch

Orofino, ID
21
Followers
64
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orofino, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Orofino, IDPosted by
Orofino Dispatch

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Orofino

(OROFINO, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orofino. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Orofino, IDPosted by
Orofino Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Orofino’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orofino: Wednesday, May 19: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Friday, May 21: Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance light rain during night;