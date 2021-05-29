Weather Forecast For Iron River
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 69 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
