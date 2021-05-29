Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladysmith, WI

Saturday sun alert in Ladysmith — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 16 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ladysmith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aFRF29x00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
12
Followers
80
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladysmith, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Inspiration#Risk Levels#Today#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ladysmith, WIPosted by
Ladysmith Updates

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LADYSMITH, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ladysmith. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ladysmith, WIPosted by
Ladysmith Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Ladysmith

(LADYSMITH, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ladysmith. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Ladysmith, WIPosted by
Ladysmith Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LADYSMITH, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ladysmith Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.