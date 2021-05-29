Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Ocean View Daily Weather Forecast

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 16 days ago

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aFRF1HE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Periods Of Rain

    • High 64 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 to 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Periods of rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocean View, DE
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Ocean View, DE
