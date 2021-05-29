Ocean View Daily Weather Forecast

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Periods Of Rain High 64 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 20 to 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Periods of rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 66 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.