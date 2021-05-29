Ocean View Daily Weather Forecast
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Periods Of Rain
- High 64 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 to 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Periods of rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
