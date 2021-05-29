Cancel
Forks, WA

Sun forecast for Forks — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Forks Dispatch
(FORKS, WA) A sunny Saturday is here for Forks, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0aFREzba00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forks, WA
With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Forks, WA
