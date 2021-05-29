Weather Forecast For Ephraim

EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 44 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



