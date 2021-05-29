Cancel
Ephraim, UT

Weather Forecast For Ephraim

Ephraim Times
EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aFRExq800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ephraim Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ephraim Times

Wednesday has sun for Ephraim — 3 ways to make the most of it

(EPHRAIM, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ephraim. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!