Norton, VA

Weather Forecast For Norton

Posted by 
Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 16 days ago

NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aFREwxP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog in the day; while slight chance rain showers then patchy fog during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Norton, VA
With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Norton, VAPosted by
Norton Updates

Norton is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(NORTON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Norton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Norton, VAPosted by
Norton Updates

Monday has sun for Norton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(NORTON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Norton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!