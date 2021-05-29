Weather Forecast For Norton

NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy fog in the day; while slight chance rain showers then patchy fog during night High 56 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



