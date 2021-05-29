3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Cave Junction

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Opportunity Awaits in the Illinois Valley! Built in 2004, this spacious 2,879sf custom home sits on 10 park-like acres & includes rare development potential! You'll love this light & bright residence that boasts an open concept floorplan complete w/ a spacious well-appointed kitchen & eating area, a family room/den w/ a half bath plus a large living room w/ vaulted ceilings, see-thru fireplace & doors to the covered patio perfect for relaxing & taking in the views on this special piece of property. Three large bedrooms include a grand master suite w/ walk-in closet & ensuite bath complete w/ soaking tub, handicap tub & a walk-in shower! Don't forget the guest bath, large laundry room, oversized 2 car garage plus this home is completely handicap accessible w/ wide doors, hallways & no steps! Have animals? Toys & Hobbies? Want to develop? Plenty of space to have it all on this level lot conveniently located just minutes from town and an hour from the Oregon Coast. Welcome Home! Outdoor covered dog kennel and approx. 1 fenced acre. Large detached shop over a 1000 sqft, insulated and heated, a great place for hobbies and projects. Full RV hookups. All this just 10 mins from shopping and restaurants. Sellers would love to stay but are moving to be close to their grandson and family. Variety of outbuildings including large horse/hay barn, multiple sheds/carports/equipment stalls, small workshop and smokehouse, original home (converted to workshop) and garage which are used for storage. Extensive cross-fencing for multiple usable pastures and an established fenced garden area and fruit trees. Flat, sunny property with pleasant lightly-wooded back acreage, bordered by large farm acreage. Irrigation in place for 10 acres from a separate well, in addition to two domestic household wells, one tested at 35gpm. Small pond. RV septic dump. 8000 watt generator negotiable in sale. Everything you need to live the Oregon dream! By appointment only. Buyer to rely on own due diligence regarding all aspects of the property. Scott Medford at 541-779-3611 Has 672' stick built home with tenant/manager for park. Home needs a lot of repair.. Do not Disturb.