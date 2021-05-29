3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Cave Junction

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cave Junction:

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 86 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 88 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 95 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 101 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.