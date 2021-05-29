Post Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
