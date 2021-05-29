Colby Weather Forecast
COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
