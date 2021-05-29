Weather Forecast For Salmon

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night High 72 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



