Moorefield, WV

A rainy Saturday in Moorefield — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Moorefield Voice
 16 days ago

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Saturday is set to be rainy in Moorefield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moorefield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aFRErXm00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moorefield, WV
ABOUT

With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

