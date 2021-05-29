Concordia Daily Weather Forecast
CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
