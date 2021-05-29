Concordia Daily Weather Forecast

CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



