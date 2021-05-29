Cancel
Manistique, MI

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
(MANISTIQUE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manistique. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manistique:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFREpmK00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manistique, MI
